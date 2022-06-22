Chris Hemworth would play Thor again – if it's something different

Thor: Love and Thunder may be the titular god's fourth solo film, but Chris Hemsworth isn't ruling out another return. The only condition is: it has to be something new, as the actor explains in the latest issue of Total Film, which features Love and Thunder on the cover.

"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," the actor says of his journey so far. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no, this doesn't... I think I've...'" He pauses, laughs. "I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

Hemsworth isn't the only one who thinks another appearance could be on the cards. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is of the never say never opinion, too. "I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot," he says. "And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."

There's certainly plenty about Love and Thunder that's different to what's come before. Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is transformed into Mighty Thor, while Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is King of Asgard.

We don't have long to wait to see the film, either. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in UK cinemas on July 7, before opening in the US on July 8. For much more from Hemsworth, Feige, Portman, Thompson, Christian Bale, and director Taika Waititi, check out the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab) when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, June 23.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios/Total Film)

(opens in new tab)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect (opens in new tab) and you’ll save money on the cover price, as well as getting exclusive subscriber covers like the one you can see above. And with our current subs offer, you can also get a free STM Powerkick portable charger.

(Image credit: Total Film/Disney/Marvel Studios)

(opens in new tab)