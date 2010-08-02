Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore review

From Dame Shirley Bassey’s theme song and Sir Roger Moore’s voice cameo to the presence of an evil henchcat with metal teeth, the Bond nods come fast and furious in this belated sequel to the 2001 CGI-athon.



That, combined with one extended riff on The Silence Of The Lambs set on a feline Al-cat-raz, should make Brad Peyton’s caper tolerable to adults obliged to chaperone their wee ones, even if his tale of mutts and tabbies united to foil Bette Midler’s moggy mastermind doesn’t add much to what we saw nine years ago.

