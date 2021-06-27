Castlevania Advance Collection pops up on yet another game rating website

That unannounced bundle of Castlevania games – widely thought to be Game Boy Advance titles, given the name of the collection – has once again popped up on a rating board website.

This time, the game – which has yet to be formally announced by IP holder Konami – has been published in Korea. A classification request for a game called Castlevania Advance Collection was filed on June 9 and was awarded a 12+ rating on June 25. Sadly, not much else can be gleaned from the website other than the game includes "expression of slight violence" and "red blood" (thanks, VG24/7).

A game called "Castlevania Advance Collection" was also recently rated in Australia , suggesting that a collection of Castlevania Game Boy Advance ports are in the works. Like the Korean rating, the classification itself doesn't give much away other than it exists, and we're still no closer to knowing what platforms it is releasing upon, nor what the release window might be.

As we summarized when the collection originally leaked, there were three Castlevania games released on Game Boy Advance between 2001 to 2003: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. The Castlevania Advance Collection is most likely to include those games, but it could also include a surprise or two.

In related news, Netflix's first Castlevania series may have ended, but the streamer has not finished exploring that world, and a second series is on the way.

Confirmation came during Netflix's recent GEEKED week, and the creative team behind Castlevania confirmed that the show's universe is getting even bigger, with a new series on the way centering on Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in 1792 Paris during the French Revolution. The time period has been used a few times in the games, with Castlevania: Rondo of Blood taking place in 1792 and the events of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night happening just five years later.

