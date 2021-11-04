Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies cinematic sets up a death-defying Nazi villain

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies cinematic has debuted ahead of the game's launch tomorrow.

Earlier today on November 4, publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games unveiled the intro cinematic for the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard via the game's official YouTube account. This is the cinematic that all players are going to see when they step into the horde-based mode of the new game for the very first time.

The cinematic sets up the big bad of the Zombies mode: Oberführer Wolfram Von List. Simply put, Von List has been tasked with scouring the globe in an effort to turn the tide for the Nazi regime back in Germany, and to that end he's made a pact with a demonic entity that allows him to literally raise the dead. You know, as one does in a World War Two shooter.

Earlier this year, we actually learned from developer Sledgehammer that the new story featured in the Zombies mode would be a prequel to the story of the horde-based mode seen in 2020's Black Ops Cold War. Not only that, but the Zombies mode of Vanguard is actually developed by Treyarch, the studio that launched the 2020 entry in the Call of Duty franchise.

However, the story that's being set up here might not actually be going live in Vanguard until at least a month after launch. When Call of Duty: Vanguard launches around the world tomorrow on November 5, the Zombies mode won't actually have a story-based campaign, as this is instead being held back until early December, when the debut season of the new game launches. We'll have to wait until December 2 to continue the fight against Oberführer Wolfram Von List.

