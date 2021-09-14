Borderlands developer is working on a new Brothers in Arms game

A new Brothers in Arms game is currently in development with Borderlands studio Gearbox Entertainment says the company’s CEO.

In an interview on the Game Maker's Notebook podcast , which has only now been released to YouTube, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed that his studio is currently working on a new Brothers in Arms game.

When discussing fellow Gearbox title Aliens: Colonial Marines, Pitchford explains how the game was announced too early; noting that Fox and Sega were so excited about the project that they actually revealed it before a contract had been signed.

The conversation then led into how the developer prefers to announce things much later, using Borderlands 3 as an example which wasn’t announced until it was in beta.

Pitchford then reveals that "we’re working on another Brothers in Arms game" however that the studio doesn’t plan on saying much else about it "until we have it." He adds, "we have fans that really love that [series], but they’re just going to have to suffer."

The Brothers in Arms series is currently made up of 10 games with the first releasing in 2005. The last time we got to play a new Brothers in Arms game was back in 2014 in the form of Brothers in Arms 3: Sons of War which was released on mobile only. The series' core entries have mainly been tactical shooters primarily set during World War 2, with the last major entry being 2008's Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway.

If you’re not familiar with Gearbox, you will probably recognize some of the other titles they’ve worked on. The studio is primarily known for working on the Half-Life series as well as creating and continuing to develop games in the Borderlands series. The studio recently announced Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date which is set for March 25, 2022.