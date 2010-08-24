Bonded By Blood review

Despite compelling true-life foundations, Sacha Bennett’s re-telling of the 1995 Rettendon murders (in which three Essex drug lords were gunned down in a parked car) remains sub-par Brit-crime fare.



Everything from script to performances goes through the motions, with only Vincent Regan’s Mickey registering in more than one dimension.



What really rankles is the failure to follow through on the title – far from a tight-knit group whose betrayals might have some emotional heft, these blokes don’t seem bonded by anything much besides their mutual love of dropping f-bombs.

