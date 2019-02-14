30 romantic movie quotes to tell someone you love this Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day! Oh no... you forgot? Don't worry, we're here to help with the best romantic movie quotes of all time. Just send your other half a couple of these and all will be forgiven, right? *LOL*

Whether you're the sort of person who balks at the idea of soulmates, or you secretly love watching soppy films in secret, we can all agree that there's nothing quite like movie love. Sure, there may be obstacles - misunderstandings can keep characters apart, pushy friends can convince them they're better off on their own, the male lead might have to help some Hobbits take an evil ring to Mordor - but in the end, we all know it's going to work out because it's Hollywood.

Thanks to a combination of soaring music and heartfelt performances, romantic movies can make even the most stone-hearted of us weak at the knees and misty-eyed when we hear some of these lines about love. From Moulin Rouge to The Princess Bride, here's 30 romantic movie quotes perfect for this Valentine's Day.

So, go find someone you love (or just like very much, just as they are) and quote one of these romantic movie lines to them… chances are you’ll get a date. And if not, well, they’re still all great movies too.

1. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return." Christian, Moulin Rouge (2001)

2. "I will return. I will find you. Love you. Marry you. And live without shame." Robbie Turner, Atonement (2007)

3. "Swoon. I'll catch you." Count Laszlo de Almásy, The English Patient (1996)

4. "No, I like you very much. Just as you are." Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

5. "I have crossed oceans of time to find you." Dracula, Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

6. "I miss you, Jenny. If there's anything you need, I won't be far away." Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump (1994)

7. "You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." William Shakespeare, Shakespeare in Love (1998)

8. "You want the moon? Just say the word, and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

9. "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." Arwen, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

10. "I was looking up… it was the nearest thing to heaven! You were there…" Terry McKay, An Affair to Remember (1957)

11. "Can't you see? Every step I have taken, since I was that little girl on the bridge, was to bring me closer to you." Sayuri, Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

12. "I wanted it to be you, I wanted it to be you so badly." Kathleen Kelly, You've Got Mail (1998)

13. "I wish I knew how to quit you." Jack Twist, Brokeback Mountain (2005)

14. "I could die right now, Clem. I'm just... happy. I've never felt that before. I'm just exactly where I want to be." Joel Barish, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

15. "Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. If you don't start with that, what are you going to end up with?" Joe Black, Meet Joe Black (1998)

16. "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while." Westley, The Princess Bride (1987)

17. "I love you. You complete me." Jerry Maguire, Jerry Maguire (1996)

18. "Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me… it brought me to you." Jack Dawson, Titanic (1997)

19. "I would rather have had one breath of her hair, one kiss of her mouth, one touch of her hand, than eternity without it. One." Seth, City of Angels (1998)

20. "After all... I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." Anna Scott, Notting Hill (1999)

21. "And maybe it'll be enough if you know that in the few hours we had together we loved a lifetime's worth." Sarah Connor, Terminator (1984)

23. "I love you without knowing how, why, or even from where." Patch Adams, Patch Adams (1998)

24. "I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." Noah, The Notebook (2004)

25. "It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other." Sean Maguire, Good Will Hunting (1997)

26. "I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever. I promise to never forget that this is a once in a lifetime love." Leo, The Vow (2012)

27. "It seems right now that all I've ever done in my life is making my way here to you." Robert Kincaid, Bridges of Madison County (1995)

28. "You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." Rhett Butler, Gone With the Wind (1939)

29. "It's like in that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together." Jonathan Trager, Serendipity (2001)

30. "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love… I love… I love you." Mr. Darcy, Pride and Prejudice (2005)