The best Minecraft texture packs: how to find, download and install texture pack and change how your world looks

The best Minecraft texture packs can make make your experience of the game unique. Combine them with things like the best Minecraft skins and you can customise your world and make it your own. As well as the paid packs within Minecraft itself, there are plenty of custom Minecraft texture packs created by talented artists and modders in the user-generated content scene.

This list is going to show you how to install these texture packs to change the look of your game, and run through some of the best texture packs on the market that offer the most rewarding visual overhauls in Minecraft.

How to install Minecraft texture packs

If you haven't played Minecraft in a while, the rules appear to have changed with the Bedrock Editions of the game, where there is a built-in store with free and paid texture packs for you to use, instead of an open source texture pack folder. Some of the texture packs listed here are on the storefront, and if you like them you should consider supporting the creators by purchasing them.

If you're still using Minecraft Java, all you have to do is hit 'Mods and Texture Packs' and then 'Open texture pack folder' and drop the .ZIP file you downloaded in there. Once you boot up, it should be an option in the texture pack menu.

For Minecraft Windows 10 edition, it's not as simple to install a texture pack outside of the storefront, and you have to make sure your texture pack is compatible with this edition of the game before you install.

Once you've got a compatible zip, hit the Windows button and type in %appdata%, then click on Local, then Packages/Microsoft.MinecraftUWP/ LocalState/games/com.mojang then finally 'resource_packs' is the folder you're looking for. Stick the compatible zip in there, then boot up Minecraft Windows 10, click on Global Resources in the settings and it should be at the top.

The best Minecraft texture packs

Sphax PureBDCraft

If you've watched any let's plays of the game or had a poke around in the custom texture community for Minecraft, you will no doubt have heard of PureBDCraft. As well as covering every texture in the game, Sphax's pack has an attractive comic book style that many prefer to Minecraft's original textures. It's been around since the early days of Minecraft, but the holistic nature of the pack, the pleasing comic-book style and the clean edges make this one easy to recommend. Pick it up at the BDCraft website.

LB Photo Realism Reload

This is a continuation of the iconic texture pack LB Photo Realism that was very popular in the early days of Minecraft. This lovely texture swap makes trees look fluffy and grass realistic. It's a radical change from the original textures and is good if you want to ground your game in as much realism as possible without it looking completely absurd. Of course, this makes the game more demanding, but that's the price you pay for such an impressive overhaul. Pick it up on CurseForge.

Faithful

Faithful bills itself as the "most popular texture pack in Minecraft" and the numbers are certainly quite compelling. Most of its appeal comes from how little it changes the game. Small refinements are made to smooth out textures and provide an experience that retains the original art direction of the game with a bit more sheen. Pick it up at CurseForge.

SapixCraft

This texture pack relies on "making your world as clean as possible" and the result is something truly beautiful. Rippling water and flowing grass curate an entirely different atmosphere that brings the magic back to Minecraft, especially if you've been away for a while. Pick it up at the official SapixCraft website.

Modern HD

The Modern HD texture pack is perfect if you're looking to create brutalist structures and prime real estate to turn the wilderness into a far more homely place. It really shines when you're trying to create a cityscape with friends or looking to create a modern abode, a safe haven from the wild country outside your front door. Pick it up on Planet Minecraft.

CoterieCraft

Another texture pack that seeks to stay true to the original vision of Minecraft whilst refining and improving the textures is CoterieCraft, a much-loved visual overhaul that makes plants and building materials pop. Pick it up on Planet Minecraft.

Eternal Hearts

This quirky texture pack is based on the Kingdom Hearts series, but the best part about it is that instead of focusing on nitty gritty item reskins, it works to curate an atmosphere that feels adjacent to the JRPG series without being too in your face. Take a look for yourself over on Planet Minecraft.

Jolicraft

Jolicraft is by far the most charming texture pack in Minecraft, and has been around for a long time now. That doesn't mean it's got any less cute. Little teeth sticking out of a wolves' mouth, menus turned into shreds of paper,the whole shebang is utterly delightful and perfect if you're looking for a lo-fi, chill jaunt into the wilderness. Pick it up on Planet Minecraft.

Conquest

(Image credit: Conquest)

Conquest is a medieval-inspired texture pack which is part of a larger resource-pack for Minecraft that warps the game into the distant past. If you're looking to transport your world into a unique setting filled with candelabras, regal thrones and wooden trapdoors, this is the overhaul for you. Pick it up on the Conquest website.

