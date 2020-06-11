Batman’s Detective Comics #27 debut honored in September’s 144-page #1027

DC has a new spin on celebrating milestone issues and anniversary specials - this time they’re honoring 1000 issues since the debut of Batman in 1939's Detective Comics #27.

September 15's Detective Comics #1027 will be a 144-page anthology with a cavalcade of Dark Knight creative alums returning - along with some new faces like Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki, and Chip Zdarsky.

"Batman and his allies will have a mountain of mysteries to solve, taking them from the seediest corners of Gotham City to the farthest reaches of the DC universe, plus a few early hints at what’s in store for the future of the Caped Crusader!" reads DC's description of the anthology.

The title's current creative team of writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Brad Walker will be on-board, as well as other team-ups including:

(Image credit: DC)

Greg Rucka/Eduardo Risso

Grant Morrison/Chris Burnham

Tom King/Walt Simonson

James Tynion IV/Riley Rossmo

Dan Jurgens

Marv Wolfman/Emanuela Lupacchino and Bill Sienkiewicz

Brian Michael Bendis/David Marquez

Mariko Tamaki/Dan Mora

Scott Snyder/Ivan Reis

Kelly Sue DeConnick/John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson

Matt Fraction/Chip Zdarsky

"Detective Comics #1027 has been a massive undertaking, and I’m really excited for fans to see what editors Paul Kaminski and Dave Wielgosz have in store come September," Batman group editor Ben Abernathy said in the announcement. “A great combination of writers and artists are putting in their best work on the book and fans should pay close attention to these stories, since some of them will plant the seeds for both Batman’s future and that of the DC universe."

Like the recent DC anniversary specials, Detective Comics #1027 will include pin-ups from artists as well, with José Luis García-López, Jamal Campbell, Lee Bermejo, and Jorge Jiménez already committed.

And likewise, the special will have an "extensive" variants program, including 10 covers highlighting friends and foes of the Dark Knight.

Detective Comics #1027 is scheduled to arrive on September 15 with a $9.99 price tag.