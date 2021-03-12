Batman goes down R-Rated path with The Boys' Garth Ennis & artist Liam Sharp

The Boys' Garth Ennis is returning to DC for a new Batman series with artist Liam Sharp. And it's not just any Batman, but an 'adults only' story as part of DC's Black Label imprint.

(Image credit: Liam Sharp (DC))

In Batman: Reptilian, the duo are introducing a new villain to Batman's iconic rogue's gallery - one that is going after those other villains. And might actually be eating them...

"Gotham City is filled with murderous creatures who stalk the shadows - foul villains with murderous impulses who strike fear into the hearts of every man, woman, and child in the city. But what strikes fear into the hearts of those who terrorize the city?" reads DC's synopsis for Batman: Reptilian #1. "It used to be Batman, but something far more frightening than a mere man has begun stalking the shadows - and it's after Gotham's villains. How savage must a monster be to haunt the dreams of monsters?"

Check out this unlettered preview of Batman: Reptilian #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Liam Sharp (DC)) Batman: Reptilian #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Liam Sharp (DC)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Liam Sharp (DC)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Liam Sharp (DC))

DC has confirmed that isn't the pre-existing reptilian Batman villain Killer Croc, but someone new - and even more dangerous.

(Image credit: Cully Hamner (DC))

This will be the first time Ennis and Sharp have worked together, and the first time either has launched a new Batman series. Both have worked on Batman books and anthologies in the past, but this'll be their first full-on Batman story-arc for either.

Batman: Reptilian #1 (of 6) goes on sale on June 22, with a primary cover by Liam Sharp and variants by Cully Hamner and Bill Sienkiewicz.

