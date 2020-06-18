Batman artist Jorge Jiménez will take the spotlight in a DC Universe documentary

Current Batman series artist Jorge Jiménez is the subject of a biographical documentary debuting later this month on the DC Universe streaming service, and it's titled Visionnaries: Featuring Jorge Jiménez.

The hour-long documentary delves into Jiménez's background as a lifelong fan of comic books growing up in Spain, and his dream to draw them professionally – a goal he's achieved with stints on Super Sons, Earth-2, Justice League, and more. It will also explore Jiménez's artistic process in creating comic book pages.

(Image credit: DC)

Here's how DC describes the documentary:

"Jorge Jiménez is known by fans for his unique take on a number of DC’s biggest characters and iconic teams including Batman, The Justice League, Super Sons and more. Debuting on Saturday, June 20 on DC Universe, the nearly hour-long Visionnaries: Featuring Jorge Jiménez will profile Jiménez and his lifelong dream to become a comic book artist.

"Visionnaries: Featuring Jorge Jiménez enters the world of one of DC's brightest talents. The documentary charts Jiménez’s journey as a young artist from a remote village in Spain to his early professional struggles to illustrate some of the most well-known DC heroes. Along the way, Jiménez details his artistic process and his desire to one day draw his childhood hero, Superman."

Jiménez is currently drawing Batman with writer James Tynion IV in a story leading up to "Joker War," along with variant covers for the series featuring prominent characters who factor into Tynion's story.

Visionaries: Featuring Jorge Jiménez is scheduled to premiere at 1PM PST on Saturday June 20th, on the DC Universe streaming service.