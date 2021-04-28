BAFTA-nominated game Before I Forget is launching on consoles April 29

The BAFTA-nominated game Before I Forget is getting a console launch on April 29, 2021.

The stylistic walking sim requires players to step into lead character Sunita’s shoes as she attempts to navigate through her memories whilst living with early onset dementia. As players explore each room of the house they’ll find objects which will help players piece together Sunita’s past and help her to understand her present.

In the new trailer, released in honour of the game’s console release, we can see a mix of monochrome and pastel-coloured environments which vary as the players investigate Sunita’s surroundings. Throughout the game, players will find post-it notes with clues as to what has happened to Sunita and what she should do next. As players interact with the items around the house in Sunita’s world, she begins to recount the memories around objects which looks as if they’ll offer some emotional storytelling aspects in the game too.

The game was nominated for an award in the Game Beyond Entertainment category at the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards and features an emotional narrative that is told through Sunita’s inner monologue and interactive elements, as well as visual cues which represent the symptoms of dementia, the vocal talents of Anjali Kunapaneni and Bushra Laskar, as well as an original soundtrack by composer Dave Tucker.

Before I Forget was developed by 3-Fold Games; a two-woman team based in Bristol, UK. This is the studio’s debut title which was originally released on Steam and Itch.io in July 2020 and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on April 29. Pre-orders for all platforms are now live.