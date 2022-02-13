Babylon's Fall gets a free PlayStation demo later this month

PlatinumGames' Babylon's Fall is offering a free demo ahead of its release early next month.

As well as giving players a chance to sample the game for free - with all progress transferring over to the full game for those planning on sticking around, of course - the trial also provides an opportunity to sample the co-operative features, too, as the demo includes full four-player co-op.

Right now the demo is set to release for PlayStation on February 25. According to the Japanese-language games site, GamesTalk (via VGC ), a similar trial for Steam is also in the offing, but it seems as though the PC demo won't be available until ​"late March".

It's also reported that those with the pricier versions of the game, namely the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition, will get access to the action a little earlier than the street date, kicking off from February 28.

And there's good news for battle pass fans, too. Babylon's Fall's first "premium" battle pass will be available to all players for no additional cost. There's no word just yet on how much those battle passes may cost in the future, however.

A four-player, live-service, true-blue dungeon-crawler , Babylon's Fall is scheduled to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC on March 3 after going gold back in January . We first saw it way back at E3 2018 , but it went quiet for a long time after that, finally reappearing at Square Enix's E3 showing this year.

PlatinumGames' studio head also recently teased that if Nintendo was on board, the team would "definitely" be interested in bringing a new version of Star Fox Zero to Nintendo Switch.

Atsushi Inaba said at the time that it was "not cool" that some people are prevented from playing older games like Star Fox Zero – which was co-developed by Platinum – because they're no longer available on current-gen systems. He also hinted that the team would "bring over any of those titles to the newer platforms" if it was possible.