Audible The Sandman production releases new trailer and cover art

Amazon's Audible has released a new trailer and the first look at cover art for its audio production adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman series of graphic novels, narrated by Gaiman himself (who also serves as the project's executive producer and creative director) and starring James McAvoy as Morpheus.

The new trailer features the first samples of McAvoy in the starring role.

The production is adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs.

"Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form," Gaiman said in the project's announcement. "I’m glad it didn’t happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing."

Audible’s The Sandman adapts the first three graphic novels in Gaiman’s series: Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country.

(Image credit: Audible / DC)

The full cast includes Morpheus (McAvoy), Death (Kat Dennings), Despair (Miriam Margolyes), Lucifer (Michael Sheen), Desire (Justin Vivian Bond), the Corinthian (Riz Ahmed), John Constantine (Taron Egerton), Uraina Blackwell (Samantha Morton), Bebe Neuwirth (the Siamese Cat), Matthew the Raven (Andy Serkis), William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), Doctor Destiny (William Hope), Hob Gadling (Matthew Horne), J'onn J'onzz (Reginald D. Hunter), Unity Kincaid (Sue Johnston), Choronzon (Paterson Joseph), Mad Hettie (Josie Lawrence), Dr. John Hathaway (Anton Lesser), and Lady Johanna Constantine (Joanna Lumley).

"When an occultist attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death in a bargain for eternal life, he instead mistakenly traps Death’s younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as the Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire and Despair, Destiny, Destruction, and Delirium," reads Audible's description of the series.

"After 70 years of imprisonment Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called the Dreaming. So begins one of the most acclaimed and successful series of graphic novels ever written."

Audible's The Sandman debuts July 15.