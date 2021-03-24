Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets its own Island Tour Creator website

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now take their island tourism a step further with the official Nintendo Island Tour Creator tool, which was introduced with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary update .

This tool , which can only be accessed with a Nintendo account and via a smart device, allows players to upload in-game images and videos and incorporate them into a promotional poster or fully narrated trailer of their island.

For the poster part of the website, players can choose an image that represents their island from either their device's storage or by importing an Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo upload from a Twitter account. Users can then choose a border to frame the image, add a tagline, their town name, and even an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dream Address - which will let visitors know exactly where to find your tropical paradise.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As for the trailer, this short film - which is produced in a similar style to official Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailers - asks players to choose three features of their island that they want to show off. They are then able to import photos and videos the same way and assign them to each highlight category (eg: museum, events, neighbours, etc.) Users are then able to make basic edits to the video, before giving their town another tagline, and adding their Dream Address if they choose to. You can check out our effort at an Animal Crossing: New Horizons promotional trailer below.

I made a trailer for my island! https://t.co/XzD96cKYCv#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #IslandTourCreator pic.twitter.com/gMyZgNqyTVMarch 24, 2021 See more

Once fans have got all their creativity out, Tom Nook and the Nooklings themselves create your photo/video and give you the choice to download it to your device, upload it to Twitter, or start over completely. Remember to save the creations you’re proud of as all creations are wiped from Nintendo’s servers after 48 hours.

Fans better act fast to create all their posters and trailers as this service is sadly only available until the end of 2021.