Alice in Wonderland gets twisted into bawdy LGBTQIA+ sex comedy Alice in Leatherland

What is there to do while sheltering at home during a pandemic? For Italian comic creators (and real-life couple) Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, they created a sex comedy comic titled Alice in Leatherland.

(Yes, it's a play on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.)

(Image credit: Black Mask Studios)

"Alice, a young writer of children's storybooks, is hurtled out of her fairytale-like life when she discovers her girlfriend has been cheating on her!" reads Black Mask Studios' description of the series. "Charmingly defiant, she leaves her small forest town and leaps into a new adventure to seek love (and find herself) in the fast life of San Francisco. There, her concept of pure, magical love will be completely overturned - but her biggest challenge won't be reckoning with other people's sexual drive, it'll be getting a grip on her own!"

Alice in Leatherland is a bawdy LGBTQIA+ sex comedy that doesn't skimp out on some heartfelt romance.

(Image credit: Black Mask Studios)

"Sex is recounted as a way to investigate our relationship with ourselves and others, with our bodies and our place in the world; sexual pleasure as self-affirmation and growth," the co-authors say in the announcement. "There is room for love, too, and bravery. And for many good laughs, that never hurts."

Zanfardino previously wrote and drew the 2019 OGN Midnight Radio, and has drawn several Doctor Who comic books for Titan.

Alice in Leatherland #1 (of 5) goes on sale on April 7.

