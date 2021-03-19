Akira exhibit opens new NYC gallery dedicated to original comic book art

A new art gallery is opening in New York City, dedicated exclusively to comic book art.

(Image credit: Dominique Bertail)

The Philippe Labaune Gallery is located at 534 W 24th Street in the Chelsea neighborhood, and its first exhibit will be 'Good for Health - Bad for Education: A Tribute to Otomo.' Scheduled to run from April 8 to May 8, this exhibit will showcase 29 original illustrations by international artists in tribute to Katsuhiro Otomo's 1982 manga Akira.

The artists are Sara Pichelli, Paul Pope, Mathieu Bablet, Ian Bertram, François Boucq, Boulet, LRNZ, Dominique Bertail, Matthieu Bonhomme, Francesco Cattani, Simone D'Armini, Adrien Demont, Jean-Jacques Dzialowski, Benoit Féroumont, Manuele Fior, Joel Jurion, Kalonji, Viktor Kalvachev, Nicolas Keramidas, Li-An, Dilraj Mann, Laureline Mattiussi, Hugues Micol, Giannis Milonogiannis, Marion Mousse, Vincent Perriot, Victor Santos, Olivier Vatine, and Vince.

The gallery will also have an original by Otomo on display.

(Image credit: Mathieu Bablet)

Gallery founder Philippe Labaune is a long-time comic art collector, and follows the exhibit he organized last year in France called 'Line and Frame: A Survey of European Comic Art.' With the Philippe Labaune Gallery, he plans to celebrate 20th and 21st century original comic book art to include exhibitions by Paul Pope, Miles Hyman, and Nicolas de Crécy.

The opening of 'Good for Health - Bad for Education: A Tribute to Otomo' is scheduled for April 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Original comic book art is one of a kind. Thinking about getting into collecting it yourself, or buying it for someone else? Check out our expert's guide to collecting comic book art.