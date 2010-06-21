Advertorial: Summer of Cinema

This summer’s best films cry out for the experience that only the big screen can provide, and there’s something on the way for everyone. The 3D revolution shows no signs of stopping, with animated giant Toy Story 3 bringing back its eccentric action figure cast, and Resident Evil: Afterlife serving up a whole new dimension of action-horror.

No blockbuster season is complete without a good sprinkling of action and Salt looks to be a perfect fit, with the eminently watchable Angelina Jolie playing a government agent-turned-fugitive in this assassination based thriller. Finally, those in the mood for adventure need look no further than the light-hearted kicks of The A-Team movie.

To get you in the mood we’re giving away ‘The Ultimate Summer Moviegoer’s Prize Pack’, which includes a compilation CD of hits from the movies, Coraline on Nintendo DS, a hardback Clint Eastwood retrospective picture book, and much more besides! To enter simply text ‘summer’ to 87474. Alternatively enter online at: www.futurecomps.co.uk/cinema.



For more information visit: www.summerofcinema.com



June 21, 2010

