Lego Bricktales was announced at the Future Games Show – Spring Showcase, and it might just be one of the most highly-anticipated puzzle games of the year.

Arriving as a partnership between Clockstone, the developer behind the Bridge Constructor series, Thunderful, and the LEGO Group, Lego Bricktales will use some truly stunning dioramas to unlock and showcase your creativity.

Throughout Lego Brickworlds' game worlds, five of them, each set in a different biome and fully constructed from Lego bricks, you'll encounter challenging puzzles built around the trademark humor the Lego brand is known for cultivating. You'll need to use your imagination to solve the problems Lego Brickworks presents too, using a new brick-by-brick building mechanic to bring your solutions to life.

"With Lego Bricktales, we’ve made it our mission to tap into what it is that makes Lego play so special. Our intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic allows players to engage with Lego bricks in a video game the same way the toys have been inspiring people’s imagination and creativity for decades," says Dieter Schoeller, vice-president of publishing at Thunderful.

Given the scope of Lego, the possibilities are vast, but we're particularly interested to see more of the physics-based creations. Many of the puzzles will push you to build vehicles, like cranes and gyrocopters, which need to be properly weighted and structured to function – we can only imagine the sort of chaos this will create as Lego Bricktales begins to slowly scale up its challenge to really test your building skills and imagination.

Lego Bricktales was undoubtedly one of the most exciting games revealed at the Future Games Show and we can't wait to see more of it in action. Stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for a more in-depth look at Lego Bricktales on March 25, and in the meantime, why not check out that beautiful-looking trailer again.