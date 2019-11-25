Tony Hawk is indeed working on a new Pro Skater game, as confirmed by professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto

***UPDATE***

The previously discovered interview with Lizzie Armanto, in which the skateboarder explicitly confirms a new Tony Hawk game is in the works, has now been edited on SoundCloud to remove the comment in question. Not suspicious at all.

***UPDATE***

Today's rumours about a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game being in the works have been seemingly confirmed via a resurfaced interview from October with professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto. Speaking on The Nine Club podcast last month, Armanto was asked about her appearance in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, before stating that "he's coming out with another one, and I'll be in that too."

You can hear it for yourself at around the 02:00:50 mark during the interview, but other versions of the podcast have since been edited to remove the comment, only adding further fuel to the credibility of her words. Now it's just up to Activision and The Birdman himself to offer official comment on the gossip, and we wouldn't be surprised if we hear an announcement soon.

Original story below:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater could be making its long anticipated return, according to new rumours posted online.

The gossip derives from industry journalist and verified rumour mill Sabi, who recently revealed that Activision had developed a number of remade prototypes of skateboarding classics THPS 1 and THPS 2, and that they were being shared around the company's offices for reasons that are yet to be made clear.

Explanation of what I shared in my server:An Activision contact told me a week or so ago about how Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade. They went around internally. I didn't share before as I wasnt sure if they were being remade as full games, or just a testNovember 24, 2019

Sabi reports to have been in possession of this information for some time, but wasn't sure whether these demos could prove the existence of an entirely new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game, but corroborated sourcing from another journalist - Liam Robertson - now seems to confirm the inevitable: the acclaimed skating franchise is making its long overdue comeback.

Given that Tony Hawk himself parted ways with Activision two years ago (following the release of the abysmal Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5), it's unclear whether the celebrity is back and involved in the creative process of updating THPS for the modern era, but we wouldn't be surprised if he was.

The revival of THPS would be music to the ears of fans of the genre who, in the absence of Skate 4, are hungry for a new mainstream skateboarding game, something that's maybe not quite as purist and uncompromising as the recently released Session, brilliant though it is.

We'll let you know if we hear anything more about these leaks, but it's possible that - alongside the announcement of a new Crash Bandicoot game - we could be learning official details from Activision itself at this year's Game Awards in December.

