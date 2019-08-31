A SpeedRunners Switch port has been confirmed in a reveal trailer

The Nintendo Switch is continuing to expand its already robust indie selection with SpeedRunners, as revealed in a tweet from the publisher alongside an announcement trailer. The trailer is mostly cinematic, with a brief show of gameplay on a small Switch screen featured near the end of the video. While a Switch port is definitely happening, the reveal stopped short of announcing an official release date.
If you aren't familiar with SpeedRunners, publisher tinyBuild describes it as "the most competitive 4-player platformer ever made." Indeed, SpeedRunners is a 4-player indie platformer that involves endlessly running, swinging, and wall-jumping through zig-zagging multi-platform 2d levels. Both local co-op and competitive modes see you desperately trying to outpace the other runners until they're so far off-screen that they're eliminated from the race, and the last runner standing wins. It's an extremely hectic experience that seems tailor-made for the Switch.
SpeedRunners is a fantastic party game, and one that's sure to ruin as many friendships as any of Nintendo's competitive titles. And while it's always a treat to have another local co-op option on Switch, it's likely SpeedRunners will also utilize Switch Online to allow for online co-op and competitive play like every other version of the game.
First released in Steam Early Access back in 2013, SpeedRunners eventually launched in full-form three years later. Since then, it's been ported to PS4, Xbox One, and mobile devices, with the Switch being the latest to the party.
Check out our picks for the very best mobile gaming experiences, updated every month.