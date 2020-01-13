Cillian Murphy’s character represents “where the heart of the word lies right now” in A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II sees the surviving members of the Abbott family leaving the relative safety of their home to explore what remains of the outside world, following the invasion of sound-seeking extraterrestrials.

Treading carefully into the wider world means we’ll meet more characters than we saw in the first film, which focused almost entirely on the central family (and those aforementioned alien invaders). One such new face is Cillian Murphy’s Emmett, who’ll cross paths with Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe).

As plot spoilers are being kept tightly under wraps, it’s not even clear if Murphy’s Emmett is going to be a friend or foe in this post-apocalyptic landscape. “I was blown away by [A Quiet Place]!” Murphy tells our sister publication Total Film magazine of the “unbelievably original” first film in their latest cover story. “I was like, ‘I’m going to write an email to John Krasinski, because that was an amazing piece of work.’ So I wrote the email. And then I was like, ‘Ah, that’s so cheesy,’ and I never sent it. A year later, I got a call saying, ‘Would you be interested in A Quiet Place 2?’”

(Image credit: Paramount)

Determined to keep his character an enigma (“I hate spoilers, I don’t want to read anything about a movie before I see it”), Murphy says, “for me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up. Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I’ve always been really enthralled by.”

Murphy, Blunt, writer/director John Krasinski and more speak in detail about the movie with Total Film magazine for the latest issue’s cover feature. The new issue hits shelves on January 17. A Quiet Place Part II opens on March 20.

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers, like the one below, delivered directly to your doormat before the magazine hits shelves? What are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Paramount/Total Film)

We’re currently running a subscription offer where you can subscribe for as little as £20.50 for as little as £20.50 for six months, and you’ll also get two Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pop! Vinyl figures free! Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply.)