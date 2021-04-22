A mad scientist's hired muscle wants out in Matt Lesniewski's Static

(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))

Eisner-nominated writer/artist Matt Lesniewski is back with a 120-page original graphic novel called Static, about a mercenary-for-hire named Emmett who ends up fighting one of the people who hires him most.

"As if being tracked by a violent gang of drug dealers wasn't enough, a mad scientist's muscle for hire, who hunts creatures for twisted Frankensteinesque experiments, finds himself fighting his boss and the patchwork monsters he helped create," reads Dark Horse's description of Static.

Here's an eight-page preview of Static by Lesniewski and colorist Carlos Badilla:

(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))

(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))
(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))
(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))
(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))
(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))
(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))
(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))

Static is Lesniewski's first major work since 2018's Freak OGN. In addition, he's created several self-published comics and appeared in the Image Comics anthology Where We Live.

(Image credit: Matt Lesniewski/Carlos Badilla (Dark Horse Comics))

"Before ever writing or drawing a thing, I had been thinking about the idea for [Static] for several years," Lesniewski says about the new OGN. "It went through many different iterations, but the core idea never went away: a character who one day realized their life had passed them by, leaving them 'stuck' in place all this time with no idea how to break from the cycle they've been in all these years. Hence, the title Static. Ironically, this story would sometimes leave my mind, but it always came back, never really going anywhere."

Static goes on sale on May 12.

Static will be available simultaneously in comic shops and on digital platforms. For the best digital comics reading experience, check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.

