How to watch the Apex Legends new character reveal

Apex Legends is set to reveal its latest character that will likely drop alongside Season 5 on May 12. A brand new Stories from the Outlands is dropping April 30 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST, and you can watch it at the link above.

All signs point to this being the debut of Loba (aka Rosie), the translocating thief whose father was brutally murdered by last season's new Legend, Revenant. Not only has a dataminer already leaked Loba's character model and details, but Respawn has been sending out cryptic tweets that, when examined, seem to involve her.

📁 PROJECT 617 > 📁 DOCUMENTS > 📁 EMAILS >> 📄 HAMMOND_SYND pic.twitter.com/Nn0RHEhYP8April 28, 2020

The first Tweet of interest seems to feature a datapad containing a bunch of text and notes stuck to the front of it. The text has actually been released before - when Revenant entered the arena. The notes, though, add a new layer to this story, as whoever is writing them seems hell bent on investigating the robot's code, build, and whatnot, likely in a way to hack (or otherwise eradicate) him. The second Tweet further confirms that.

📁 PROJECT 617 > 📁 DOCUMENTS > 📁 DATA >> 📄TRIAL_7578 pic.twitter.com/ryogF8U5dRApril 29, 2020

At first glance, it seems like this GIF is entirely about the type of robot Revenant is - a Simulacrum, which first debuted in the Titanfall series. Simulacra are machines that have had human consciousness uploaded into them, and as Rock Paper Shotgun points out, it seems like Hammond Robotics keeps the human remains somewhere on-site. Could Loba be seeking out Revenant's human remains in an attempt to destroy them, potentially making it impossible for the creepy robot to return from the brink of death like his Death Totem allows? Damn, this Apex Legends lore stuff is cool.

We'll learn more about Loba sooner rather than later, and I couldn't be more excited.