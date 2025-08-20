The most Lego Star Wars set ever has literally never been cheaper

If you only have room and space for one Star Wars Lego set, you probably want it to be an iconic one. Right? Well, it doesn't get more iconic than the opening crawl logo – and those mad geniuses over at Lego have actually gone and made a model of it.

You can currently grab the Star Wars Lego set for £38.99 at Amazon rather than the normal price of £59.99, and it's literally never been cheaper than that. (Sorry, Stateside friends; the kit only has a few dollars off at Amazon US.)

This model has been slashed in price as part of Amazon's Gaming Week sale, and there are plenty of other Lego kits up for grabs at a fraction of the normal price if you want to build your collection for less. These are almost all gaming-themed, so everything from Fortnite to Minecraft sets have been heavily discounted.

As for the logo itself, it's not necessarily my favorite (and I don't think it'd make its way onto our list of the best Lego sets), but I have a lot of time for its classy, minimalist design and smaller size. That makes it perfect for showing off in a smaller space (like an office, bedroom, or apartment), and it's entering 'ideal gift' territory at such a low price.

(Image credit: Lego)

Some may be disappointed that you don't get minifigures popping out as per the Marvel equivalent, but in all fairness, that'd boost the size and cost of the model significantly. It does also hide references to the films as is, just not as obviously. For example, you can find the likes of a secret Star Destroyer chasing the Tantive IV from A New Hope's opening.

I adore these little touches, because they aren't needed but add to the fun in a big way both as you're building and after it's finished when you're showing the set off to visitors. Which you're gonna want to, let's be honest - does it get more 'Star Wars' than this thing?

