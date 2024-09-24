The Lego Millennium Falcon has hit its lowest ever price - this is not a drill

I'd usually start with something witty, but I'll cut right to the chase this time and flag that the Lego Millennium Falcon set has hit its lowest ever price. (Honestly, I wasn't expecting Lego to stitch me up like this first thing in the morning -- I haven't even finished my coffee yet.)

You can currently grab the mid-range Rise of Skywalker Lego Millennium Falcon for $108.79 at Amazon instead of $169.99, and while I appreciate that this is still a lot of credits to drop at once, the kit has literally never been cheaper so far as I can see. A quick look at price comparison sites suggests that its best offer before now was roughly $128, so you can't do much better. I've been covering sales on Lego for years now, and am very surprised to see an offer like this out of sales season. In my experience, that's rare.

Anyway, I wouldn't recommend hanging around. I say that because this version of the Lego Millennium Falcon (which is arguably one of the best Lego sets right now) is being retired in the not-so-distant future. Before long, it'll have jumped into hyperspace for the last time - and I'd be shocked if the price dipped much further before that point.

Lego Millennium Falcon | $169.99 $108.79 at Amazon

Save $61 - According to price comparison software, this set hasn't ever been cheaper. Before now, its lowest price was around the $127.99 mark. Short of a flash sale during Black Friday, I don't see it dropping any more.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a bigger, more detailed Falcon

✅ You don't have space for the huge UCS version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with the smaller one

❌ You already have the UCS version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $169.99

💲 Best Buy | $169.99



UK price:

⭐ £149.99 £111.99 at Amazon



Should you buy the Lego Millennium Falcon?

(Image credit: Lego)

Seeing as it's the most iconic ship in the Star Wars galaxy, there's no surprise that Lego's made many Millennium Falcons for its Lego Star Wars sets range. At the time of writing, four are available; the smaller Lego Millennium Falcon (75375), this Rise of Skywalker version, the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon, and a black, 'Rebuild the Galaxy' spin on the RoS model that's only just come out. Of all these, the Rise of Skywalker set strikes the best balance between price, size, and detail. It's bigger and more detailed than the newest one, but isn't as eye-wateringly expensive (or difficult to display) as the UCS equivalent.

As such, it dipping to its lowest price in several years is a big deal. Especially because it's going away soon; this one's set to retire and become unavailable in the next few months. In my experience, retired sets don't usually get good Lego deals. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, it seems.

In other words, I'd grab this kit if you want a larger statement piece without having to spend literal hundreds on the UCS equivalent. Otherwise, I'd opt for the smaller display version, as I'd say it still captures everything great about Han and Chewie's ride at a fraction of the price.

