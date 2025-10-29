If you fit in the Venn diagram of Zelda fan and audiophile, boy do I have news for you

There's something undeniably special about listening to music on vinyl: the ritual of setting the turntable up, of delicately placing the record in the player, of using the needle to find the groove and being bathed in detailed music. Nintendo clearly agrees with its new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild releases.

There are two new box sets coming, and before you get excited, know this: they're releasing in June 2026. That's right, summer next year. Nintendo's announcing a music collection that you won't be able to buy for over six months (although you can pre-order it from Laced Records now).

First up there's the double-LP set, which comes with two records and contains 34 tracks between them. It'll set you back $49 so it's about the right price for a gift, matching most other Vinyl pressings of video game soundtracks that Laced releases.

If you're in the middle of the Venn diagram of Zelda fan, audiophile and big spender, though, let me introduce you to the Limited Edition Deluxe X8LP Boxset.

This massive package is set to cost $195, but it'll get you eight records stuffed full of music. Nintendo hasn't said how many tracks that provides, but with over 16 record sides, you hope it'd be a lot. Each comes with premium protected sleeves and artistic insets.

The soundtrack to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn't as easy to listen to as most other game soundtracks, in that it's not on Spotify. It is on Nintendo Music, which you can access if you have Nintendo Switch Online, but I'd say that rules out quite a few listeners.

Anyway, Nintendo Music doesn't exactly support the kind of music fidelity that you get from vinyl, so I can understand why Zelda-loving audiophiles might want to splurge on the box set.

Zelda isn't the only video game that's seen the Laced treatment, with the record label producing a huge number of pressings of video game soundtracks. Their Resident Evil soundtracks have been well received and they also have the likes of Gears of War, Deathloop, RuneScape (modern, not Old School, sadly), Borderlands, and Hitman. They also have an absolutely huge list of upcoming releases including No Man's Sky, Clair Obscur; Expedition 33 and Civilization VII. I must admit, as a vinyl fan, Laced's website is really threatening my Christmas list...

Looking to bulk up your own music setup? These are the best gaming sound systems to check out, or you can see what you think of our picks for the best video game soundtracks of all time.