The Total War: Rome board game has earned 400% more than its crowdfunding goal

The Total War: Rome board game has landed on crowdfunding platform Gamefound with a full reveal of its gameplay, and it's already achieved 400% more than its goal. The page and its contents also give us a good look at how combat, technology trees, and diplomacy will work in practice.

Sitting at more than $247,201 in pledges at the time of writing, the Total War: Rome board game has breezed over its $61,275 goal just a few hours after launching via Gamefound. That marks the second campaign in a week to drastically surpass its goal after the Marvel Zombies board game obliterated its Kickstarter target.

Essential info (Image credit: PSC Games) Players: 1 - 4

Game type: Strategy

Play time: 150 mins

Price: From $100 / £70

Release date: February 2023

Developed by: PSC Games

It offers a better understanding of blow-by-blow mechanics as well. Namely, it looks as if the Total War: Rome board game accurately replicates the feel of its inspiration's overworld map and micro-management. Besides being able to use agents that disrupt your opponents' plans through assassination, spreading dissent, and more, each region on the board has a value that earns you tax each turn (which will likely lead to a gold rush on the most lucrative areas). You can then spend the cash on recruitment, upgrading settlements, or following your technology tree, making this an instant contender for the best board games if you're a fan of the franchise's political jockeying.

As for battles, they operate in a similar way to randomised, 'auto result' fights from the video game franchise. Essentially, you'll select units in secret and roll dice "based on unit strength and the environment". The winners then gain battle experience.

(Image credit: PSC Games)

However, you can upgrade to a more tactical version with the 'BattlePlay' add-on pack if you'd prefer. This allows players to deploy their army on terrain tiles and have a more in-depth encounter, similar to taking manual control on the field in the video game (though it's worth pointing out this isn't a Warhammer or Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms-style fight - it's still card-based).

On the subject of expansions, the campaign's success has unlocked six stretch goals so far (including three new factions that can be added to the base game's roundup of Rome, Carthage, Barbarians, and Greece), and a seventh looks likely to be reached long before the day is out.

Sixteen stretch goals have been announced in total, including the ability to play as Egypt, and more have been promised down the line.

Like most crowdfunding projects, the Total War: Rome board game doesn't have a precise release date yet. However, a February 2023 shipping window is listed beneath each pledge. We'll have to wait until then to see if it earns a place on our list of the best video game board games.

