Taika Waititi reveals what to expect from Thor: Love and Thunder (spoilers: more Korg)

Director Taika Waititi has opened up about what to expect from Thor: Love and Thunder. As well as teasing a continuation of the antics found in Thor: Ragnarok, the New Zealander reveals that the Marvel Phase 4 movie will also include the return of fan favourite Korg – and it sounds like he will have a larger role to play this time around.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima about how Love and Thunder will be different from Ragnarok, Waititi replied: “If you take Ragnarok – which I feel was a very big, outlandish, bombastic film – we’re trying to double down on everything we did with that and create something that’s more crazy, more fun, and even more of a big, big adventure.”

#ThorLoveAndThunder deets courtesy of the lovely @TaikaWaititi (@AshCrossan thank you for letting me borrow him for a carpet...) #thor #korg pic.twitter.com/3LILNatxt5October 17, 2019

Ragnarok’s colourful charm helped wipe away a couple of serviceable, if po-faced Thor flicks. A return to that sort of style and wit will be music to the ears of MCU fans everywhere. And by music, we mean Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”.

Unprompted, Waititi even outlined his own character Korg – the revolutionary made of rocks – and what he might be up to in Love and Thunder. “I don’t necessarily decide this,” Waititi begins, “[but] Thor and Korg are a bit of a duo in this film. My character’s coming back.”

So, here’s what we know so far: Love and Thunder features a female Thor (played by a returning Natalie Portman), a Korg/Thor team-up, and a director who wants to top what he did with Ragnarok. 2021 can’t come soon enough.

Ragnarok makes it on to on our best superhero movies list, which is proof that Korg makes everything better.