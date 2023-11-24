This year's hottest new JRPG homage has a prologue I never knew about, and it's super-cheap right now

One of the best games of the year has a prologue available on Steam, and you can get it for less than a coffee right now.

Earlier this week, we wrote about how In Stars and Time was taking Steam by storm, the perfect revival of the GameCube-era RPG meshed with a time-looping adventure. The new indie game was going down a treat then, and it still is now, with a 'Very Positive' overall user review rating after more than 100 reviews.

Now that the Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off, you can get the game's prologue for next to nothing. Start Again: a prologue is part of the sale on Steam, and you can bag it for around $3 at the time of writing, which is a whopping 70% off. That's less than a coffee basically anywhere.

"The country is frozen in time, and together with your allies you fought your way through the castle and fought the King to put an end to this curse… And you died and found yourself right back at the entrance. Again. And again," the game's description reads on Steam.

It sounds like Start Again: a prologue hinges around the same concept as the main game itself - you're stuck in a time loop, but you can't let your allies and friends know what's truly going on. If you're thinking about picking up In Stars and Time off the back of all the glowing reviews, maybe check out the cheap prologue first to get a taste of the action.

