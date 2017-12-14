This Wolfenstein 2: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe DLC trailer shows how to blitz the Nazis

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is ready to tell you about The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe. The second DLC episode for the game (after The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero, which was basically a prologue) rejoins former football star Joseph Stallion as he fights out of Nazi enslavement, and it's out now. As you may have already seen, in their quest to be the absolute worst in every way possible, the Nazis have brought slavery back to the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation wasn't even a century old yet! At least that makes them even more gratifying to kill.

As you can see in the trailer, Gunslinger Joe doesn't shy away from charged imagery; I'm pretty sure this is the first video game to let you play as a black man, mowing down his oppressors in front of burning crosses. Or the first major one, anyway. Symbolism aside, this episode will let you further explore some of the mechanics set up in Episode Zero: Joe can use his football skills to ram straight through walls (and any unlucky Nazis standing on the other side), and he'll also get to take his new Panzerhund buddy out for a spin. I'd hate to be on the other side of that thing's flamethrower, but I don't have to worry about that, because I'm not a goddamned Nazi. Go get 'em, Joe.

The next episode of the Wolfenstein 2 Season Pass will arrive on January 30, 2018. Players will return to the more-subtle-but-no-less-deadly mission of Jessica "Agent Silent Death" Valiant, then the series will come to an end with The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins in March 2018.