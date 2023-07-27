This upcoming narrative adventure game reminds me so much of my favorite indie game of 2023

This upcoming narrative adventure game reminds me of my favorite indie of 2023, and I can't wait to play it.

Until Then (the game in question) feels very similar to A Space for the Unbound - which was released earlier this year. Both games feature this gorgeous pixel art, teenage protagonists, and seem to have an unexpected emotional side to them. I had such a good time playing through Mojiken's game I can't wait to play Until Then when it eventually releases.

According to the game's Steam page , Until Then will tell the story of high school student Mark who, along with his friends, is trying to recover after a catastrophe. Players will do all the usual things a teenager would do including attending school, practicing piano, meeting homework deadlines, and forging relationships with classmates. That is until a fateful meeting sets off a chain of events that upend Mark's life, resulting in disappearances and confusing memories.

Gameplay-wise, Until Then is a 2D adventure game that'll see players navigate the world on foot, via public transport, and through the use of texts and emails. Social media will also play a huge part in Mark's story as he attempts to get to know people, work on group projects, and communicate with those around him.

We don't have a firm release date for Until Then just yet, but Steam says that it's expected sometime in 2024 - it should also be releasing on both PC and Nintendo Switch. To keep up to date with the project, make sure to wishlist the game on Steam and follow the developers on Twitter .