This Skyrim fan's clutter mods were so good they landed a job on Starfield doing the same

Bethesda enlisted the aid of a skilled Skyrim modder to add clutter to Starfield's environments.

The modder, known as Elianora, is well-known in the Skyrim modding community for creating impressively realistic homes that feel lived-in, thanks largely to the abundance of knick-knacks knocking around inside.

In a Facebook post shared on the Starfield subreddit, Elianora has recently revealed that Bethesda - clearly impressed with their creations - hired them to work on Starfield as a "lighting and clutter" artist. The modder begins the announcement by coming clean about the fact they'd been pretending to have no knowledge about Starfield as videos and gameplay details started to roll out before confirming their part in helping bring the ambitious space-based RPG to life.

"I have been deceiving you. I have been lying. I have been faking. I've kept secrets and pretended, "Elianora writes. "I was merely pretending whatever I said I hadn't a clue what Starfield would be like and what Bethesda could be up to. I faked my surprise at ladders, the space flight, the awesome level of details of the environments, and acted like I was in total unexpected awe of all the cool clutter. Actually... I placed some of that clutter myself."

Describing their time working on Starfield, Elianora said it was "100% amazing and an experience of a lifetime". Their post ends with the message, "Enjoy our game. Now let's go out there and explore," accompanied by a photograph of their arm sporting a nifty Starfield tattoo.

Elianora's clutter isn't the only popular yet unplanned aspect of Skyrim that's made its way to Starfield. Much to their delight, players have discovered that the bucket trick, which lets you steal items by dropping them in a bucket, is back, but with a twist.

Elsewhere, Starfield's combat is Bethesda's best, because we finally said goodbye to VATS.