This roguelike platformer is the best Mega Man game Capcom didn't make, and it's finally officially out

Roguelike platformer 30XX finally had its 1.0 release earlier this week, after two and a half years in early access, and it's one of the best Mega Man experiences you can play that isn't actually from Capcom's iconic series.

30XX is a sequel to 2016's 20XX, and both games are heavily inspired by the Mega Man games. 30XX has two playable characters to choose from, Ace and Nina, and they each have their own gameplay style.

30XX retains the twist which 20XX added to the Mega Man formula - procedurally generated levels and permadeath, with upgrades that carry over onto your next run. However, 30XX has a new mode if you'd like a more classic Mega Man experience, with no permadeath and a fixed map.

20XX was well-received as a tribute to Mega Man by fans, and 30XX is no exception. Plenty of the Steam reviews (which are 92% positive at time of writing) praise 30XX for capturing the spirit of Mega Man X and Mega Man Zero.

30XX is available on Steam right now, and it should be out on Switch soon.

