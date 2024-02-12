This Palworld player's 1800-strong Relaxaurus army is truly a weapon to surpass Metal Gear: "It was magnificent"

Well, fellow Palworld pals, we had a good run, but it looks like the end is near: An absolute mad lad has bred 1,856 Relaxaurus in a bid to "destroy Palworld."

'But wait, Jordan', you may be thinking, 'aren't we safe from Vash Cowaii's army of killer Relaxaurus since we're playing in different servers and thus most likely won't ever encounter it?' Well, I thought so too, but then I saw the absolutely devastating power on display in the above video and suddenly, the virtual walls separating our servers from Vash Cowaii's suddenly appeared very, very flimsy.

OK OK, this is obviously all very silly and utterly pointless, but the most entertaining things often are. The Youtuber Vash Cowaii, previously known for instructional Warframe content, has made the laborious effort to hatch a battalion of Relaxaurus, in addition to 16 four-star Relaxaurus, simply to give the famously derp-faced Pal some much needed redemption.

"I'd been greatly interested in Relaxaurus for memes since the start, but after seeing a reddit post lamenting the sorry state of his appreciation, that was the final push I needed to commit," said Vash Cowaii. "I bred out 1,856 (technically 16 more than that) Relaxaurus to destroy Palworld, and it was magnificent."

In the video, you can see segments of the Relaxaurus army not just beat, but absoltely brutalize some of the game's most challenging encounters, like the legendary Alpha Bosses Necromus and Jetragon. Vash's tactic is simple and consistent: mount a bunch of high-level Relaxaurus and rain hellfire on enemies until they go all squiggly eyed.

"He got destroyed," one of Vash's team members says after a particularly cruel engagement with a level 38 Mammorest. "Well, duh," Vash replies.

Diabolical.

