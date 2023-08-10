This official Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coffee is just what you need to stay up all night finding Korok seeds

A Japanese coffee brand will soon be releasing limited edition cans of its drink that are decorated with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom characters.

As announced by the official Japanese Zelda Twitter account, Boss Coffee - which is manufactured by beverage company Suntory - will soon be rolling out a limited edition version of its coffee in a can, one inspired by Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although the coffee inside of the can will be exactly the same as it usually is, the outside of the product will now sport a dark green color and images of Link on it.

また、既に発売中のコーヒーも「メダルデザイン缶」としてリニューアル。リンク、ゼルダ、シド、ルージュ、チューリがデザインされます。ほか、さまざまなキャンペーンが予定されていますので、詳しくはキャンペーンサイトをご覧ください。#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdomhttps://t.co/CRUxRRGX3z pic.twitter.com/OcP50HdqEjAugust 10, 2023 See more

From September 5, those in Japan will be able to pick up the newly labeled 'Legend Of Coffee’s Original' and even get their hands on some limited edition merchandise from the collaboration. As detailed on the company's website , there are a number of Boss Coffee x Tears of the Kingdom items up for grabs including a jacket, a card holder, a patch, and more prizes that are yet to be revealed.

Alongside this campaign, Boss Coffee is also redesigning its standard cans of coffee so that they feature medals of other characters from the game including Link, Zelda, Sidon, Riju, and Tulin. Sadly, it seems that this promotion is only running in Japan at the moment, but if you happen to be visiting the country in the next couple of months, maybe you'll get the chance to collect the limited edition cans.