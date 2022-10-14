This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike

No, this isn't a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike, but it certainly looks a lot like one.

Since its launch on Netflix last month, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit with fans thanks to its slick visuals, solid action, and engrossing story. If you've reached the end of the anime series and haven't yet had your fill of gritty cyberpunk action, look no further than Deadlink. Developed by Gruby Entertainment, it's a fast and furious roguelike FPS where the odds are survival definitely aren't in your favour.

You play an operative recruited into the experimental Deadlink project, which aims to take down shady megacorporations through less-than-peaceful means. "Pilot an autonomous combat shell, fighting your way through cramped slums, twisted labs, grimy warehouses, and sleek office buildings on a mission to thwart the schemes of the most powerful corporations in the world," says the game's Steam page (opens in new tab).

The high-octane trailer, which you can check out below, shows an impressive variety of weapons and ways of disposing of enemies. Still, it's not going to be easy, as enemies will be coming at you thick and fast, and standing still for even a second will likely buy you a one-way ticket to the game over screen.

You don't have long to wait if you fancy getting in on the action, as Deadlink is due to launch on Steam Early Access on October 18. In the meantime, you can show the developers some love by adding it to your Steam wishlist and following the game on Twitter.

