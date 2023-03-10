This incredible Oscars video is the most creative way to relive the year's Best Picture nominees

Do you need a refresher on all of this year's Best Picture nominees? Don't worry: you can watch them all in 53 seconds.

Chicago-based Artist The Flippist has created a hand-drawn flip book that creatively goes through every single film that's been nominated for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards. The video, appropriately titled, 'Every 2023 Best Picture Oscar Nominee Crammed in a Flipbook,' clocks in at just under a minute and was shared via Twitter. The video can be watched below.

The following films are nominated for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Every 2023 Best Picture Oscar nominee crammed into one flipbook video. @TopGunMovie @ElvisMovie @allatoncemovie @Banshees_Movie @tarmovie @women_talking @officialavatar @triangleofsad @allquietmovie @thefabelmans @amblin pic.twitter.com/MRCtRnZ5UnMarch 9, 2023 See more

The nominees were announced live on January 24th by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the ceremony this year, with a Countdown to the Oscars show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham. Rihanna is also set to perform "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which is nominated for Best Original Song. Lady Gaga will, sadly, not be performing Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick as she is currently busy filming Joker: Folie a Deux with Joaquin Phoenix.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. For more, check out our complete guide for how to watch the Oscars, which includes a rundown of all the nominees.