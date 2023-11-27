This flash Cyber Monday deal saves you $800 on an Alienware 4070 laptop, and stock is flying off the shelf fast

It's not too late to save a bundle on Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, as clearly evidenced by this Alienware x16 mid-range notebook, now a whopping $800 off at Dell for a very, very limited time.

I put the emphasis on "limited" there because, when I started writing this story about 30 minutes ago, 64% of stock had been claimed. Now, as I prepare to publish this story, it's sitting at xxx claimed. That's because this is a flash deal, meaning it's only good for as long as Dell has stock, and that number seems to be rapidly diminishing.

This version of the Alienware x16 comes packing an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, a 13th-gen i7-13700H CPU, 16 gigs of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16" 1600p QHD display. Objectively, that's a really solid build for the price no matter the brand, but what makes this a particularly compelling Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is the fact that it's an Alienware rig, which are typically a good deal pricier than the competition.

Keep in mind too that this model is part of Alienware's premium X line, which means it's a thinner lighter option with higher quality materials compared to the more affordable M line.

The laptop is usually $2399, but Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals have it down to a much more reasonable $1599, which is a total steal particularly if you're an Alienware loyalist.

Alienware x16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2399.99 $1599.99 at Dell

Save $800 - This is a big deal for Alienware fans, who will be well aware that one of the brand's 4070-equipped laptops would usually run them well over $2000. At just $1599, this is a good price for what you get no matter the brand, making this an especially tempting Cyber Monday laptop deal for mobile gamers who like the look of Alienware's lineup. Buy it if: ✅ You're an Alienware fan

✅ You need a good, dependable mid-range laptop

✅ You want a premium laptop Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the absolute cheapest possible option with the same internals Price Check: Best Buy | Amazon

Should you buy the Alienware x16?

As I touched on earlier, the x16 is one of Alienware's more premium, luxurious offerings, and that's mostly down to its strong magnesium alloy, yet low-profile chassis measuring at just 0.73 of an inch thick. You can get the same guts for cheaper, no doubt, but this deal brings what would normally be one of the most expensive 4070 laptops on the market down to Earth with a price tag in line with similar, non-discounted rigs from cheaper brands like Asus, MSI, Acer, and the like.

The TLDR is: If you're a fan of Alienware's distinctive styling and you're after a premium laptop for a non-premium price, you've just met your brand new gaming laptop.

