This excellent 27-inch IPS Acer Predator gaming monitor is at its lowest ever price

If you're looking for a high-end monitor that will make short work of the most demanding games, there's an offer you may be interested in - the 27" Acer Predator XB271HU is only $500 on Amazon right now, a reduction of $200 (nearly a third) and the cheapest it's ever been. When it comes to gaming panels, it doesn't get much better than this. The XB271HU has a spot on our best gaming monitor list and we value the durability and length of service it's likely to give you: "it’ll graciously provide for not only your current GPU, but the next couple of upgrades as well." As such, this is a good bet for future-proofing yourself. Only a quality 4K monitor will beat it on picture quality, but you won't get anywhere near the same speeds with a UHD monitor, so this really is the sweet spot for gaming right now.

To get more specific, the Acer Predator XB271HU packs a vibrant, flicker-free IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time and built-in screen tear prevention technology as well as G-Sync to offer you a staggeringly smooth display. Team that with an excellent 1440p resolution at 27-inches in size, and you have almost the perfect gaming display for PC and console gamers alike. This monitor essentially - though using a bit of a broad brush - gets you the best of both worlds: excellent picture quality; a large resolution; speedy specs; and G-Sync. To be getting all this for such a good price means this is an offer that is batting way above its average offering you incredible bang-for-buck value.

You'll want something equally excellent to plug into this bad boy so check out our take on the best gaming PCs going and, for the portable powerhouses you can link up to, the best gaming laptops.

