This 'Dark Souls with cats' RPG has been so successful, its devs have added the ability to create your own cat in the game

This ' Dark Souls but with cats' RPG has been so successful on Kickstarter that its developer has added an extensive character creation tool that lets you add your actual cat as a playable character.

A few months ago, we wrote about Kristala, which is basically Dark Souls 4 except you play as a Khajiit from Skyrim . Since then, the game's Kickstarter campaign has gone live and now, in its final 24 hours, it's managed to raise more than £50,000 over its initial goal - clearly, people are excited to play a brand new Soulslike that features our feline friends.

Like a lot of successful Kickstarter campaigns, Kristala has met several of its stretch goals, including one that adds a player journal to track new creatures, boss rush challenges, collectible emotes, and more. The best thing to come out of the wildly successful campaign, though, is the cat character customizer.

Thanks to the support we've received in our Kickstarter, you can now customize your character to play as your own cat in Kristala!Choose fur patterns and lengths + add visual markings like scars, jewelry, piercings, and more.#indiegames #actionrpg #darkfantasy #ue5 pic.twitter.com/QrJKmgdp1wAugust 16, 2023 See more

As revealed by the developer, Astral Clocktower Studios, on Twitter: "Thanks to the support we've received in our Kickstarter, you can now customize your character to play as your own cat in Kristala!" In terms of just how in-depth you can take the cat customization, players will be able to choose their cat's fur patterns and length, add visual markings (like scars), jewelry, piercings, and more - you can literally put your four-legged friend in the game.

If this is the first time you've heard of Kristala, the upcoming dark fantasy ARPG is set to have challenging combat, acrobatic parkour, and a detailed story that follows a feline warrior with the gift of the titular Kristala. The upcoming game is set to release sometime in 2024 and will be available on PC (via Steam ), Nintendo Switch, PS5 , and Xbox Series X /S.