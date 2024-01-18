This custom GTA 6 PS5 reskin looks so good Rockstar could've made it

One talented designer has mocked up custom GTA 6-themed PS5 covers for themselves, and damn it if I don't want one.

The designer is Alessandro Vincenti, who's entire Instagram brand seems to be creating custom-made PS5 covers themed around certain games. This time, in the post just below, Vincenti has created two GTA 6-themed PS5 covers, one with the game's now-famed logo, and one featuring a mural dedicated to Lucia, one of the game's dual protagonists.

Vincenti makes the entire thing look effortless - it's almost a shame the brief Instagram video isn't longer, because I would've loved to have seen a more detailed look at how the custom-made PS5 covers were put together. It's not even just spray-painting too - Vincenti takes a brush to the cover for some incredibly detailed work for Lucia's face.

But look at the line work on Lucia's face and hair! Vincenti absolutely nails the design with a single brushstroke each time, sublimely recreating the GTA 6 anti-hero down to the detailing in her hair and around her eyes and mouth. Honestly, Vincenti, take a bow after this.

If you want to see some other brilliant custom-made PS5 face plates, we'd highly recommend exploring Vincenti's Instagram page in more detail. The artist has recreated some fantastic designs for the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and has also mocked up some Xbox Series X/S designs for games like Diablo 4. There's even a repainted Nintendo Switch themed around Super Mario Odyssey.

As for Rockstar's upcoming game, it turns out the trademark dispute between the GTA 6 dev's parent company and Remedy Entertainment was settled last year, and is actually just a bit of old news at this point. To think that a lawsuit originally happened over the letter 'R' is still a little mind-boggling, still.

