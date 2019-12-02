This cheap gaming laptop deal saves you $450 on a HP Omen AND gives you a free mouse and headset

How'd you like a cheap (but good) gaming laptop with a free mouse and headset? Yup, us too - and our wishes can come true thanks to this bargain from Walmart. They're giving away a 15.6" HP Omen gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for a heavily reduced $949. Because you're also getting a free Omen gaming mouse and headset, that's a saving of $450 off the list price. It's a Christmas miracle! Or, more accurately, a cracking Cyber Monday gaming PC offer.

As with all Cyber Monday game deals, there's no telling how long this discount will last. Thanks to that powerful tech under the hood, it's likely to get snapped up quickly as well. In particular, the i7-9750H is a recent 9th-gen CPU that should breeze through modern games on medium to high settings with no issue. It's certainly a challenger for the title of best CPU for gaming, anyway. Meanwhile, the Nvidia GTX 1660Ti is one of the best graphics cards you can get at the moment - it's arguably better than some of the Super GPUs that have launched this year, and it'll give you fantastic performance at 1080p. It also packs a 144Hz refresh rate on the 15.6" screen, and that's not bad at all. In short, this cheap gaming laptop deal is pretty excellent, especially at less than $1000. We can't really comment on the headset and mouse that come with it (they could well be rubbish), but hey, a freebie's a freebie.

