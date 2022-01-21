Dragon Age 4 won't release in 2022, according to multiple reports.

Last night, leaker Tom Henderson claimed that "a source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's 'no chance' that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022." That suggestion was swiftly backed up by Venturebeat, which corroborated that statement, saying that "this isn't the result of some internal delay or anything - EA has long known that BioWare wasn't getting it ready for 2022."

That's in line with reports from last year that claimed that EA and BioWare were targeting a 2023 release date for Dragon Age 4. Venturebeat also states, however, that players shouldn't take that release window to mean early 2023, and that "a summer release is the earliest possible timeframe for the launch of Dragon Age 4, and even that is a vague hope more than a real target."

While it looks like we'll be waiting at least eighteen months for the long-awaited fantasy follow-up, we might get our first proper glimpse at the game significantly sooner than that. Venturebeat suggests that "EA hasn't decided on when to begin marketing the project," but that it may show up during the summer conference season, or at the Game Awards 2022, which will likely take place in December.

Not much is known about Dragon Age 4 at this point beyond BioWare's repeated insistence that it'll be a single-player experience, and that "choices that matter" are a key part of the game. It's also likely to be a new-gen-only game, with reports suggesting that Dragon Age 4 will only launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, which would definitely make sense in the context of a mid-to-late 2023 release date.

