First trailer for season 2 of controversial horror TV show looks like Paranormal Activity meets Jordan Peele's Us

The first trailer for Them: The Scare, the second season of Prime Video’s anthology series Them, is finally here, and it looks even creepier than the original.

In the trailer, we see a female detective called to a disturbing murder scene where a mangled body is found stuffed into a cupboard. This sets her on a search for the killer, but who is that you ask? Well, we can guess that the unnamed, disturbed-looking young man in the juxtaposing clips may be the one she is looking for.

However, in one clip a lady warns the detective "No human is capable of that kind of evil," and in the last scene, we see a demon-like figure dripping in blood hanging over a child in his bed. This message, paired with a shot of the detective being dragged across the floor Paranormal Activity style, tells us that Them: The Scare isn't going to be a cut-and-run murder story, but something more malevolent and possibly paranormal altogether. Watch the full trailer above.

Created by showrunner Little Marvin, Them: The Scare is set in Los Angeles, in 1991. As per the synopsis: "The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family."

And if the trailer wasn’t enough nightmare fuel for you, right before the clip dropped, the show posted a terrifying promotional poster on Twitter , which you can see for yourself below. Creepy, right?

Not all that is out of sight is out of mind. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UG7TciMTf4March 27, 2024 See more

Set in 1953, the first season follows a black family who move to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood only to find the suburb is not as safe as it seems. However, the season caused controversy over its violent scenes, some of which left viewers in utter shock and wondering if the show had gone too far. For example, the most disturbing scene shows the murder of a small baby and another in which a Black couple is blinded with hot pokers and burned alive.

Greg Braxton from the Los Angeles Times commented on the ongoing debate, calling it "black trauma porn," where the brutalization of Black bodies is presented as entertainment. However, it is unclear at this point if season 2 will go as far, with it being set in a completely different time period with a brand new set of characters.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cast includes Deborah Ayorinde, Jackie Brown’s Pam Grier, and musician Luke James, as well as Joshua J. Williams, The Continental’s Jeremy Bobb, Narcos’ Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Watchmen’s Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert.

Them: The Scare hits Prime Video on April 25 in its entirety. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows on Prime, or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows heading your way this year.