The Witcher 4 dev on avoiding another Cyberpunk 2077 console disaster: "We need to make sure they're functioning from the get-go"

Cyberpunk 2077 has reinvented itself following the release of numerous updates and the stellar Phantom Liberty expansion, but the big lessons learned from its rough 2020 launch are still front of mind for developer CD Projeckt Red. With current development happening on The Witcher 4 - codenamed Polaris - the developers are taking steps to ensure they won't have another troubled launch.

In an interview with Inven Global, CD Projeckt Red engineering director Colin Walder spoke about the poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077, how that impacted the staff, and how they've overhauled their development process going forward. In this development chat, Walder spoke about the changes to workflow for CDPR, and that "it's about ensuring we're on top of certain things from the start."

"Take consoles, for example; we need to make sure they're functioning from the get-go," said Walder. "For our next project, Polaris, we're already running our demos and internal reviews on the console from the very beginning. This is a step we only took later in Cyberpunk's development."

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was plagued with bugs and other quirks across all platforms, but Xbox and PlayStation versions were hit the hardest. So much so that Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the PlayStation Network digital marketplace, with Sony offering user refunds - an unprecedented move for such a significant game release. It took over six months for the game to return to PSN, but it was still mired with issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently saw the release of the 2.0 overhaul update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, which have effectively reinvented the game and fulfilled the promise of its original vision. Despite the setbacks, Cyberpunk has become a massive success for CD Projekt Red, and now, the developer is working on the next Witcher game, along with the next Cyberpunk game - the latter of which is being developed by the newly established US studio based in Boston.



