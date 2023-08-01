The Witcher 3's Geralt actor being in Baldur's Gate 3 has everyone making the same jokes

Baldur's Gate 3 features the voice of Geralt of Rivia, and surprise surprise, everyone's making the same joke.

Developer Larian has published Community Update #22 for Baldur's Gate 3 on Steam. In a section focusing on the actors behind the RPG's cast, Larian very casually reveals that Doug Cockle, famed for portraying Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3, will be portraying an unknown character in Baldur's Gate 3.

Upon making this discovery, the Baldur's Gate community all have the same joke to make. "WHAT NOW, YOU PIECE OF FILTH," reads the top comment underneath the Reddit post below, echoing a line we've heard a million times from the famed Witcher himself, when he dives headlong into combat with a horrible beast or two.

"Damn, you're ugly," is another classic Geralt quip we've all heard a dozen or more times by now in The Witcher 3, as is "Winds Howling." Admittedly the first two of those quotes are directly aimed at things or people Geralt is about to kill, while the final quote of the three is decidedly more chill.

"Lol perfect, I planned to name my first character dandelion , and its a bard," reads another Reddit comment. For viewers of the Netflix Witcher TV series, "Dandelion" is the sort of alter ego of Jaskier in the CD Projekt games. The two characters are mediums apart, but equally flamboyant by nature.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out later this week on August 3 for PC, and next month on September 6 for PS5 players, after nearly three years of early access on PC.

Be sure to check out our best Baldur's Gate 3 classes guide if you're looking for some helpful pointers before launch.