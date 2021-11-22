Hawkeye - Who is Jack Duquense AKA Marvel Comics' Swordsman

Clint Barton is about to become the mentor of a new Avenging Archer, Kate Bishop, carrying over their relationship from comic books into the MCU Hawkeye show. But long before Clint had a protege of his own, he was mentored himself by the morally complicated vigilante known as the Swordsman, a circus performer with deadly weapon skills and an unpredictable criminal streak.

Avengers #19 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In fact, Jacques Duquense himself will play a role in Hawkeye, portrayed by Better Call Saul actor Tony Dalton. Though it's not yet known exactly how the MCU version of Duquense may factor into Clint Barton's MCU past, official cast images and promotional video imply that he's got some connection to/relationship with Kate Bishop's mom, played by Vera Farmiga.

In comic books however, Swordsman and Hawkeye's relationship is well known, and their connection has somewhat ironically led to some of the weirdest, least down-to-Earth Avengers tales yet - a big task for two former circus performers with no superpowers.

So who is Jacques Duquense, the Swordsman, and what's his comic book history with Clint Barton/Hawkeye and the Avengers? And what might Swordsman's oddly sci-fi-infused history say about the potential future of the MCU?

Sharpen your blades, and let's get into it!

Who is the Swordsman?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jacques Duquense started out as your average traveling circus performer with a knack for wielding bladed weapons which he used in his act, and a serious gambling problem. However, he also hid a dark past as a murderous soldier of fortune in Vietnam.

When Clint Barton fled his abusive father to join the circus, he met Duquense, who instantly recognized potential in the young Clint. Duquense made Barton his apprentice, teaching him many of his own skills as a hand-to-hand combatant and weapon master.

(Later tellings of Clint's origin added a second circus performer/criminal ally of Duquense named Trick Shot to the mix, who specifically taught Clint to wield a bow).

But when Barton caught Duquense committing armed robbery in order to pay his growing gambling debts, Duquense ran him off, leaving Clint for dead. While Clint went on to become the vigilante Hawkeye, later joining the Avengers, Duquense embarked on a life of costumed crime as the Swordsman.

When Duquense resurfaced in Clint Barton's life (in his first comic book appearance, 1965's Avengers #19), Clint was well into his time as an Avenger.

Duquense, secretly working as an agent of Iron Man's arch-enemy the Mandarin, managed to work his way into the team. Duquense found a place among the Avengers, impressing them with the power of his special sword, an almost indestructible weapon secretly designed by the Mandarin based on the villain's own ten rings, capable of shooting fire, energy blasts, and more.

Avengers #79 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

He also developed a crush on Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, leading him to betray the Mandarin - though his hero turn came too late, and the Avengers rejected him.

Swordsman became a recurring enemy for the Avengers as part of the Grim Reaper's Lethal Legion team, though he also wound up helping the Avengers on multiple occasions - longing to rejoin the team as an actual hero.

Swordsman eventually got his wish when he met Mantis, the so-called 'Celestial Madonna' and chosen holy figure of an alien race known as the Cotati (more on them later). Swordsman and Mantis (who MCU fans know from her slightly different incarnation among the Guardians of the Galaxy, played by Pom Klementieff) sought out the Avengers, convincing the team of their sincerity as heroes.

Unfortunately, Mantis' destiny as the so-called Celestial Madonna came calling, as none other than Kang the Conqueror came to claim the power inherent in Mantis' destined role.

Though Swordsman saved Mantis from Kang, it came at the cost of his life, and Mantis departed the Avengers with a broken heart over the man she had come to realize she truly loved.

But that wasn't quite the end of Jacque Duquense.

Swordsman in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mantis took Swordsman's body to the Cotati, a plant-like alien race who are ancient enemies of the Kree, with whom the Cotati once shared the planet Hala.

The Cotati reanimated Duquense as a Cotati clone, essentially a plant-like being with the likeness, memories, and personality of the Swordsman, while also placing Mantis in stasis and inserting her consciousness into her own Cotati clone.

The reanimated Cotati hybrid versions of Mantis and Swordsman became lovers, even rejoining the Avengers for a time, before departing for deep space to raise their child Sequoia - the so-called 'Celestial Messiah' destined to restore the Cotati to their original homeworld of Hala, now solely ruled by the Kree.

Years later, Sequoia, Mantis, and Swordsman returned to Earth to recruit the Avengers to help them fight the burgeoning Kree/Skrull Alliance, ruled by Teddy Altman/Hulkling/Emperor Dorrek VIII. But as it turned out, the Cotati were actually the aggressors, wreaking havoc on Earth and the Avengers in the story Empyre.

In the end, the Cotati were defeated, with the reanimated Swordsman apparently perishing again in the conflict's finale.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's another Swordsman in the Marvel Universe with a much weirder backstory and power set - Andreas Strucker, the son of Baron Strucker of Hydra. A mutant who shared his power to generate energy blasts with his twin sister Andrea as the collective mutant villain duo Fenris, Andreas became the Swordsman after his sister's death.

Unable to activate his powers without holding hands with his sister, her flesh was used to wrap the handle of Andreas' sword, and he was recruited into Norman Osborn's incarnation of the Thunderbolts after being brainwashed by the villainous Purple Man.

Osborn later killed Andreas with his own sword, though the pair were both later resurrected through mysterious means. Oddly enough - and seemingly unrelated to their resurrection, which they credit to their father Baron Strucker - both Andrea and Andreas Strucker have since become residents of the mutant island nation of Krakoa.

Swordsman in the MCU

Tony Dalton as Jacques Duquense in Hawkeye (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Though we know Jacques Duquense will appear in Hawkeye played by Tony Dalton, we don't actually know how or if he may become the Swordsman in the show - let alone whether he has any history with Clint Barton.

What we do know is that the MCU version of Duquense seems to have some association with Kate Bishop's mother, who has her own comic book history as a crime boss connected to the villainous Madame Masque. (It also remains to be seen how or if Kate's mom's criminal past will be adapted to the MCU).

But weirdly enough, Swordsman's connections to Hawkeye and the Avengers are just the tip of the iceberg with his potential MCU relationships.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If he's got some kind of relationship with Kate Bishop, that would be just one of his potential connections to characters in the MCU - including Wanda Maximoff, Mantis, and even, potentially, Teddy Altman, should he show up somewhere in Disney Plus' upcoming Secret Invasion show.

Of course, there's a lot more mystery than revelation about the MCU Swordsman at this point - and the seeds of a story like Empyre haven't quite been sown just yet, though the aforementioned Secret Invasion MCU show, adapted from the Secret Invasion comic event about a hidden Skrull invasion of Earth, could take the next steps toward bringing a saga of that magnitude to the screen.

Whatever comes of Swordsman's involvement in Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's MCU story, we'll get at least a few answers when Hawkeye premieres on November 24.

Both Hawkeyes themselves, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, recently talked with us about playing their respective characters Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.