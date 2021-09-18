The Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony is available to stream or buy now

Good news for fans of video game music who have a penchant for 8-bit tunes with a classical twist – the FILMharmonic's Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony album can be streamed now on Apple Music and iTunes .

Though there's no sign yet of the fabulous tracks making their way to other music streaming platforms just yet, Sonic's social media manager (because OF COURSE, Sonic has his own social media manager) says that "hopefully" it will be "rolling out to other services soon" (thanks, NME ).

🎵 Heads up! 🎵The Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony album is now available on iTunes and Apple Music, and should be rolling out to other services soon (hopefully by next week)! pic.twitter.com/4rIRMiLjjjSeptember 18, 2021 See more

It's a wondrous celebration of some of the most iconic tracks from Sonic's hefty career, with tracks coming from an array of Sonic games, not just the original platformers that made the Blue Blur a household name. You can even try before you buy (or stream, depending upon what platform you use) thanks to the preview feature on iTunes . The tracks are credited to the Tomoya Ohtani Band, Crush 40, Sonic Adventure Music Experience, and Sonic the Hedgehog himself, of course.

If you're wondering if a physical version will ever be available, you're not alone; social media manager Katie says "that's the hope" but told fans to be patient as it "might take a while longer as physical media takes longer to orchestrate (no pun intended)".

ICYMI, in the upcoming limited series Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome – drawn by Thomas Rothlisberger, who calls it "an electrifying ride, full of kinetic action and tragic revelations" – Sega's mascot will be facing off against not just one, but two doppelgangers: Surge and Kit.

"We're so excited to introduce a new super-speedy character and her super-smart sidekick who may feel familiar at first but will show you just how different they are from Sonic and Tails!" series editor David Mariotte said when the comic – Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #1 – was announced just a couple of weeks back.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #1 (of 4) goes on sale on November 10.