The Shrouded Man Saga concludes with Canto: A Place Like Home

The Shrouded Man Saga is coming to an end this June. Dark Horse has announced the publication of Canto: A Place Like Home, a new six-issue limited series that will put a cap on David M Booher and Drew Zucker's beloved fantasy saga.

First launched in 2019, Canto is a whimsical adventure series that initially followed the tiny mechanical knight on his quest to find a heart for his beloved. Canto has since led his people to freedom and come up against the evil Shrouded Man. The new six-issue series, again written by Booher and drawn by Zucker, with coloring by Vittorio Astone, and lettering by Andworld Design, will conclude the saga.

"Five years of telling Canto's story culminates here," said Booher in a statement. "From the very start, we've always known how the Shrouded Man Saga would end. We never knew if we'd get there. It's surreal and wonderful to bring this final chapter to life with Dark Horse Comics and our incredible creative team. The final battle has arrived, and you won't predict what's coming."

Check out three covers for #1 in the gallery below, starting with Drew Zucker's and followed by Lisa Heidhoff and David Mack's variants.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"We've always known where this story was headed," said Zucker. "But it still feels surreal to have finally made it. When we set out on Canto's adventure I'm not sure we could have predicted how life changing it would be both professionally and personally. It has been a genuine pleasure to not only tell Canto's story, but share it with all of the readers who have come on this adventure with us. I couldn't be more excited to bring The Shrouded Man Saga to a close with our amazing creative partners and the team at Dark Horse Comics."

The official synopsis for the new series reads:

"Canto, the tiny clockwork knight, returns after making the ultimate choice to save his people. Allies have gathered to stand against the Shrouded Man in all-out war, but even an army may not be enough to stop this conquering sorcerer's evil from taking over everything Canto holds dear. New Arcana is a home worth fighting for, it may not be easy but nothing ever is for the brave Canto!"

The new series follows hot on the heels of Dark Horse producing deluxe hardcover collections of the earlier Canto series last year, which were originally published by IDW.

Canto: A Place Like Home #1 is available from Dark Horse Comics on June 5.

